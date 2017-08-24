Arizona Mining Reports Positive Water Testing Results at Hermosa

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – August 24, 2017) – Arizona Mining Inc. (TSX: AZ) (“Arizona Mining” or the “Company”) is pleased to report results from water well WW-1 drilled on its patented ground as part of the water supply testing program (the “Program”) on the Hermosa Project (the “Project”) in Santa Cruz County, Arizona.

The 14-inch diameter well was completed on June 29, 2017 to a final depth of 1,326 feet. After hole conditioning, a pumping test was completed at a rate of 1,100 gallons of water per minute (gpm) to determine the potential capacity of the well and supporting aquifer. After 72 hours of pumping at the 1,100 gpm rate, it was apparent that the aquifer should be more than sufficient to supply the estimated 650 gpm water requirement for the proposed 10,000 ton per day Taylor Sulfide and Taylor Deeps mining operation outlined in the Preliminary Economic Assessment. The pattern and small degree of drawdown suggests the bedrock aquifer is extensive and contains a significant amount of groundwater. Monitor wells around the proposed operation were largely unaffected by the pumping, indicating the large capacity of the aquifer.

Jim Gowans, President and CEO commented: “We are very pleased with the results of WW-1. This well, along with other sources of ground water on our private lands, should be ample to supply the water required for the operation for the life of mine. This is an important facet of the project and gaining certainty for the supply water is a key milestone in its development.”

Additional testing is ongoing to complete the project’s hydrology evaluation. In addition to the WW-1 well, other sources of supply water for the proposed operation are being investigated, including a second deep well on the patented claims and the historic, existing underground workings located on the Trench patented mining claim.

Qualified Person

The results of the Arizona Mining Inc. groundwater supply investigation have been reviewed, verified and compiled by R. Douglas Bartlett, CPG, CHG, President and Principal Hydrogeologist of Clear Creek Associates, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101). Mr. Bartlett has 40 years of geologic and hydrogeologic experience, and is a Registered Professional Geologist in Arizona (#25059), California (#8809), Oregon (#2305), Washington (#2879), and Pennsylvania (#4995).

About Arizona Mining

Arizona Mining Inc. (an augustagroup company) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Hermosa Project located in Santa Cruz County, Arizona. The Taylor Deposit, a zinc-lead-silver carbonate replacement deposit, has a resource of 8.6 million tons in the Measured Mineral Resource category grading 4.2% zinc, 4.0% lead and 1.6 opt silver, or 9.7% ZnEq, plus 63.8 million tons in the Indicated Mineral Resource category grading 4.5% zinc, 4.4% lead and 1.9 opt silver, or 10.6% ZnEq, and 38.6 million tons of Inferred Mineral Resources grading 4.4% zinc, 4.2% lead and 3.1 opt silver or 11.6% ZnEq, all reported in accordance with NI 43-101 guidelines utilizing a 4% ZnEq cutoff grade. The Taylor Deposit remains open to the north, west and south over land controlled by the Company and will be aggressively drilled to test the limits of the resource. The Company’s other project on the Hermosa property is the Central Deposit, a silver-manganese manto oxide project.

