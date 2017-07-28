Arkadia Capital Corp. Announces Reinstatement to Trade on NEX

CALGARY, AB–(Marketwired – July 28, 2017) – Arkadia Capital Corp. (TSX VENTURE: AKC.H) (“Arkadia“), a capital pool company, is pleased to announce that its application to the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV“) to reinstate its common shares for trading on NEX, a separate board of the TSXV, has received final approval and that its common shares will be reinstated to trade on NEX at the market open on Monday, July 31, 2017. Arkadia will trade using the symbol of “AKC.H”.

On November 7, 2016, Arkadia was moved to NEX due its failure to complete a Qualifying Transaction (as defined in TSXV Policy 2.4). Arkadia’s shares were suspended from trading on November 26, 2013.

