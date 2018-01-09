Armis Biopharma to Present at Biotech Showcase(TM) 2018

FORT COLLINS, CO–(Marketwired – January 09, 2018) – Armis Biopharma, Inc. (“Armis” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of targeted anti-infective therapeutics addressing antibiotic resistance and healthcare-associated infections, announced today that Mike Handley, Chief Executive Officer of Armis, will present at the 10th Annual Biotech Showcase™ conference on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at 2:15 p.m. PST in San Francisco, CA.

As part of his presentation, Mr. Handley will provide an update on Armis’ recent corporate advancements as well as discuss the Company’s plans to advance its lead product candidate Ximycin™, initially being developed for targeted prophylaxis of surgical site infections in elective colorectal resection procedures related to inflammatory bowel disease, ulcerative colitis, diverticulitis or colon cancer. Potential future target indications may include orthopedic, cardiothoracic and other surgical indications. Armis is on track to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 registration study for its lead indication of Ximycin in 2018.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.armisbiopharma.com. The webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the presentation ends and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Armis Biopharma, Inc.

Armis Biopharma is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a growing pipeline of targeted anti-infective therapeutics designed to address the serious and rapidly growing phenomenon of antibiotic resistance and healthcare-associated infections.

The Company’s lead product candidate, Ximycin™, is a first-of-its-kind combination localized antimicrobial therapy derived from a gram-positive agent, vancomycin, and a gram-negative agent, gentamicin, two potent well-established and accepted agents, using a breakthrough delivery method allowing extended polymicrobial coverage at the site of the wound. Ximycin is initially being developed for use as a prophylaxis therapy for the mitigation or prevention of multi-drug resistant surgical site infections (“SSIs”), including multi-drug resistant gram-negative and/or gram-positive infections.

Armis is also focused on developing and commercializing a first-of-its-kind chemical platform directed to peracid technology and acquiring other synergistic technologies/products. For more information about the Company, visit www.armisbiopharma.com.

