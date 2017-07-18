ARNBC Welcomes New Executive Director

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – July 18, 2017) - The Association of Registered Nurses of British Columbia (ARNBC) is pleased to welcome Valerie St. John to the role of Executive Director, beginning August 8, 2017.

“Valerie is an incredible leader, visionary, strategist and relationship-builder,” said Tania Dick, ARNBC President. “The ARNBC Board and staff are thrilled that she has agreed to come and work with our team and I have no doubt she will bring the Association to a whole new level of success.”

St. John is a well-known and respected healthcare leader across Canada, having served as Assistant Deputy Minister, Health Human Resource Planning for British Columbia from 2005 to 2010 and more recently as the Lead of the BC Health Leadership Development and Engagement Collaborative. In addition, she brings more than twenty years of experience in executive level positions such as the Assistant Deputy Minister of Shared Services BC; Vice President of Human Resources; and as an independent consultant specializing in health sector change management, governance, and education program development.

Known for her relational leadership style, her keen strategic planning ability, and her sense of humour, St. John has a deep understanding of health and public policy, collaboration, negotiation, and system and organizational change. Her government and health sector experience is unparalleled in the nursing world.

“I am really looking forward to this opportunity to move the Association forward,” said St. John. “There is unlimited potential within the nursing world to lead, reform and advocate for patients, for families and for the profession itself. I’m excited by the work that the ARNBC team is doing, and I know that working together, we can make a difference in the lives of British Columbians.”

In addition to welcoming a new Executive Director, ARNBC recently announced new roles and Board Members including:

Tania Dick, President

Sally Thorne, President-Elect

Agnes Black, Director at Large

Lori Campbell, Regional Director: Vancouver Coastal

Laura Colley, Director at Large

Jessy Dame, Director: Indigenous

Maylene Fong, Director at Large

The Association of Registered Nurses of BC (ARNBC) is the professional organization providing a voice for Registered Nurses and Nurse Practitioners in the development of health, nursing and public policy that advances the health of British Columbians.