Arrivalist Announces 3.0 Location Attribution Data Platform

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – Dec 12, 2017) – Arrivalist, the leading location analytics company, today announced Arrivalist 3.0, a natively designed cross-device location attribution product available to marketers. The upgraded platform delivers marketers comprehensive media exposure and visitation reporting accurate down to 30 feet. Arrivalist 3.0 uses a network of more than 120 million devices to deliver the most accurate insights of consumer advertising exposure available in a convenient interface, empowering clients to gain a detailed understanding of visitor behavior and for more effective, targeted marketing campaigns.

Arrivalist 3.0 delivers insights that help clients gain a competitive edge. As the largest independent location attribution company, Arrivalist offers the most objective reporting, and is focused exclusively on client insights, not media buying or other pursuits that can introduce bias.

New insights include:

Comprehensive Cross Device Arrivals – Associate media viewed on one device with movement of another device owned by the same user with deterministic device graphs.

Visitation – Movements of entire audience, not just audience exposed to media.

Incremental Arrival Lift ™ – Incremental value of media exposure on visitation.

Duration of Stay – Length of presence of a computing device in an area (exposed or un-exposed).

Point-of-Interest – Cross visitation, volume, duration reporting for small destinations.

Multi-touch Attribution - Comprehensive measurement of lift from all media exposures across devices for each visit.

With the addition of rich cross-device reporting that is accurate down to individual points of interest, clients are empowered to create highly targeted media plans with confidence.

“Arrivalist serves more than 100 organizations, who rely on accurate cross-device visitation insights to plan and improve advertising and marketing decisions,” said Cree Lawson, CEO and Founder of Arrivalist. “With organic growth over the past six years, Arrivalist is designed around actual use-cases that require detailed reporting and measureable results.”

Arrivalist is also announcing the appointment of James Smith as CRO.

About Arrivalist

Arrivalist is the next-generation Location Attribution Analytics platform that empowers marketers with new metrics to evaluate the link between marketing exposures and market visitation (Arrivals). The company’s patent-pending technology is used by over 120 location marketers across the country. The company analyzes big data to evaluate which media exposures motivated consumers to travel to new destinations. This analysis yields powerful new insights as to how — in the aggregate — media displays influence travel behaviors. Visit www.arrivalist.com to learn more.