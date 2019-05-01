Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | As Deadline Approaches, Knight Therapeutics Reminds Shareholders to Vote the BLUE Proxy for Nominees Who Support Jonathan Goodman’s Vision As Deadline Approaches, Knight Therapeutics Reminds Shareholders to Vote the BLUE Proxy for Nominees Who Support Jonathan Goodman’s Vision CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedL-DOS47 Phase II Randomized Study Advances to Second CohortIntelGenx Announces Issuance of Second U.S. Patent for Topical Oral Film TechnologyREMINDER/Media Advisory/Interview and Photo Opportunity: TELUS Pitch, Canada’s largest small business contest returns in 2019 with celebrity launch event