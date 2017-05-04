Asanko Gold Annual General and Special Meeting Information

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – May 4, 2017) - Asanko Gold Inc. (“Asanko” or the “Company”) (TSX:AKG)(NYSE MKT:AKG) advises it will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (“AGSM”) on Friday June 9, 2017 at 2pm, in Vancouver, B.C., Canada.

Materials for the AGSM, including the Company’s management proxy circular (the “Proxy Circular”), have been filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and are also available on the Company’s website at www.asanko.com/Investors/AGM-Materials/. In the Proxy Circular, the Company provides details of its proposal to re-elect its current slate of seven directors and reappoint KPMG LLP as auditors. Included in this year’s agenda are also two ordinary resolutions with respect to the Company’s incentive Share Option Plan (the “SOP”) dated for reference September 27, 2011, as amended May 2, 2017. The first ordinary resolution approves certain amendments of the SOP to reflect, among other things, Toronto Stock Exchange policies. The other ordinary resolution approves continuation of the SOP for a further three-year period. The SOP is described in detail in the Proxy Circular and a full copy of the SOP is separately available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Shareholder Questions:



Shareholders who have any questions or require assistance with voting may contact Asanko’s Proxy Solicitation Agent:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184 International: +1 416-304-0211 outside Canada and the US By Email: [email protected]

