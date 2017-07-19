Asanko Gold Files Expansion DFS Technical Report

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – July 18, 2017) - Asanko Gold Inc. (“Asanko” or the “Company”) (TSX:AKG)(NYSE MKT:AKG) today filed the National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101 Technical Report for the Expansion Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”) of the Asanko Gold Mine (“AGM” or the “Project”) in Ghana, West Africa, which can be found on SEDAR, www.sedar.com, and the Company’s website, www.asanko.com. The Expansion DFS has been authored by leading mining consultancy and professional services firms CSA Global, CJM Consulting, DRA Global, Knight Piésold and Venmyn Deloitte.

Peter Breese, President and CEO, commented “The NI 43-101 Technical Report, which has been certified by internationally recognized mining industry consultants, confirms the Asanko Gold Mine is a quality, multi-pit complex that has over 5 million ounces of reserves, a long mine life, a viable organic growth production profile and strong cash flow generation.”

The 43-101 Technical Report includes an update to the AGM global Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) to align the MRE with other resource estimates in the gold sector. The constraining gold price has been lowered from US$2,000/oz to US$1,500/oz, refer to Table 1.

Importantly the AGM mineral reserves remain unchanged at 101 million tonnes at 1.57 g/t for 5.1 million ounces of contained gold, based on a US$1,300/oz gold price, which is within industry norms.

Table 1: Asanko Gold Mine Global Mineral Resource Estimate – Constraining Gold Price Sensitivity

Gold Price Measured Indicated Total (M&I) Mt g/t Au Moz Mt g/t Au Moz Mt g/t Au Moz US$2,000/oz 37.4 1.42 1.70 123.0 1.46 5.79 160.4 1.45 7.49 US$1,500/oz 37.3 1.43 1.72 101.7 1.49 4.87 139.0 1.47 6.59

Notes:

All pits are at a cut-off of 0.5g/t Au. All figures are rounded to reflect appropriate levels of confidence. Apparent differences may occur due to rounding.

Qualified Persons Statements

Phil Bentley, Asanko Executive: Geology and Resources (Pr.Sci.Nat.; FSAGS) is the Asanko Qualified Person under NI 43-101 guidelines who assumes technical responsibility for the updated Mineral Resource contents of this news release.

Frederik Fourie, Asanko Senior Mining Engineer (Pr.Eng.) is the Asanko Qualified Person under NI 43-101 who assumes technical responsibility for the Mineral Reserves contents of this news release.

About Asanko Gold Inc.

Asanko’s vision is to become a mid-tier gold mining company that maximizes value for all its stakeholders. The Company’s flagship project is the multi-million ounce Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. Asanko is managed by highly skilled and successful technical, operational and financial professionals. The Company is strongly committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighbouring communities.

