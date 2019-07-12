Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Ascent Industries Provides Update on the Supreme Court of British Columbia in the Matter of the Companies Creditor Arrangement Act Ascent Industries Provides Update on the Supreme Court of British Columbia in the Matter of the Companies Creditor Arrangement Act CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedAscent Industries Provides Update on the Supreme Court of British Columbia in the Matter of the Companies Creditor Arrangement ActCornerstone Announces Effective Date for Share ConsolidationThe Keg Royalties Income Fund announces July 2019 cash distribution