Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Ascent Industries Receives Approval to Continue Operations Under Existing Licensing Following Clark County Hearing Ascent Industries Receives Approval to Continue Operations Under Existing Licensing Following Clark County Hearing CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedHydrogenics Corporation Announces Arrangement Agreement With Cummins Inc.Ascent Industries Receives Approval to Continue Operations Under Existing Licensing Following Clark County HearingGreenPower Delivers First Three EV Stars to Green Commuter