Ascot Announces Closing of C$6.5 Million Private Placement

VANCOUVER, B.C., March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:AOT) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated February 29, 2018 and March 13, 2018, it has closed the brokered private placement of 4,362,350 flow-through common shares (the “FT Shares”) at a price of C$1.49 per FT Share for gross proceeds of C$6,499,901.50 (the “Offering”). The Offering was conducted on a reasonable commercial efforts basis by a syndicate of agents lead by Sprott Capital Partners and Primary Capital Inc. (collectively, the “Agents”).

In connection with the Offering, the Agents received an aggregate cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds raised under the Offering.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on July 23, 2018.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration of the Company’s Canadian properties. The Company is currently completing its 2018 drill program to explore targets on its Premier-Dilworth properties, situated just 25 kilometers north of the town of Stewart, in the renowned Golden Triangle, located in Northwestern British Columbia. Premier-Dilworth is a high-grade advanced gold project with superior infrastructure, including a mill, water treatment plant, tailings dam along with access to excellent road and port facilities.

About Ascot Resources Ltd.

Ascot Resources is a gold and silver focused exploration company with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. The company’s flagship Premier Project is a near-term high-grade advanced exploration project with large upside potential. Ascot is poised to be the next Golden Triangle producer with an experienced and successful exploration, development and operating team, coupled with a highly regarded major shareholder.

