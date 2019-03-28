Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Ascot Resources Completes Acquisition of IDM Mining Creating a Leading Gold Development and Exploration Company in British Columbia Ascot Resources Completes Acquisition of IDM Mining Creating a Leading Gold Development and Exploration Company in British Columbia CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedFederation Statement on Integrity of Supreme Court Appointment ProcessFlexwork Properties Ltd. (formerly Reliant Gold Corp.) Provides Corporate UpdateGreenPower Delivers 3 EV350 All-Electric Transit Buses to the City of Porterville