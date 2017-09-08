Ascot Resources Intersects 124.50 g/t Au Over 2.00 Meters in the Ben Highgrade Subzone at Northern Lights

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Premier property covers more than one hundred square kilometres near the town of Stewart in northwest BC, and includes the old Premier Mine, a past producer of 2.1 MOz Au and 44.9 MOz Ag.

Highlights of Release:

In this seventh set of results for 2017, the Northern Lights main zone continues to deliver good results. In the Ben Subzone hole P17-1411 returned 124.50 g/t Au over 2.00 meters within a wider zone grading 32.43 g/t Au over 14.03 meters. This discovery of a higher grade in the Ben subzone has a gentle west plunge and has been traced for a plunge length of 500 meters and remains open in both plunge directions. This zone has a general width of 200 meters and once all initial results are in, the area will be infill drilled for resource definition purposes.

The New Subzone results include P17-1422 with 91.80 g/t Au over 2.00 meter within a wider interval grading 7.74 g/t Au over 26.20 meters. This New Subzone remains open up dip and has been traced for 400+ meters of plunge length with a general width of 100-150 meters. This area will be infill drilled, later in the season, for resource definition purposes.

Initial results from recce drilling is demonstrating the good continuity to the mineralized zones in areas that have never been drill tested. Results from P17-1420 include 10.8 g/t Au over 2.0 meters in a flat lying mineralized zone approximately 500 meters north of the Northern Lights zone in the Sebakwe area.

New drill highlights include:

(g/t) Zn % P17-1411 Ben Subzone 248.90 326.50 77.60 6.71 4.33* 6.0 0.30 incl. 251.00 274.00 23.00 20.15 12.14* 12.8 0.66 incl. 259.97 274.00 14.03 32.43 19.30* 15.2 0.45 incl. 259.97 262.00 2.03 30.80 30.80 49.2 0.46 incl. 264.00 266.00 2.00 31.00 31.00 16.2 0.62 incl. 268.00 270.00 2.00 124.50 34.29* 16.9 0.20 incl. 272.00 274.00 2.00 36.20 34.29* 12.7 0.57 P17-1413 New Subzone NL 266.75 339.40 72.65 0.67 0.67 2.8 0.14 incl. 266.75 270.45 3.70 2.54 2.54 8.7 0.91 incl. 266.75 267.75 1.00 6.67 6.67 27.6 3.32 incl. 308.80 330.80 22.00 1.13 1.13 2.9 0.15 incl. 325.20 330.8 5.60 2.68 2.68 4.5 0.22 incl. 329.20 330.8 1.60 6.00 6.00 3.6 0.20 P17-1414 Ben Subzone 199.20 295.00 95.80 0.76 0.76 6.3 0.19 incl. 228.70 245.03 16.33 2.53 2.53 15.1 0.17 incl. 228.70 237.96 9.26 4.01 4.01 21.6 0.25 incl. 235.00 237.96 2.96 8.69 8.69 58.3 0.46 P17-1415 Ben Subzone 166.00 195.00 29.00 2.21 2.21 10.1 0.22 incl. 172.00 186.00 14.00 4.08 4.08 5.8 0.14 incl. 183.50 186.00 2.50 20.00 20.00 5.2 0.11 also 223.35 326.00 102.65 1.42 1.42 3.6 0.25 incl. 223.35 236.09 12.74 2.94 2.94 8.4 0.37 incl. 233.00 234.50 1.50 15.10 15.10 39.1 1.90 incl. 270.00 299.41 29.41 3.14 3.14 4.9 0.52 incl. 270.00 285.00 15.00 5.42 5.42 4.2 0.18 incl. 283.00 285.00 2.00 34.00 34.00 9.0 0.08 P17-1418 NL Main 277.00 378.50 101.50 0.51 0.51 3.8 0.13 incl. 295.00 301.00 6.00 1.10 1.10 6.2 0.32 incl. 313.70 337.00 23.30 0.87 0.87 2.9 0.14 incl. 319.00 321.00 2.00 3.69 3.69 5.3 0.43 P17-1420 Sebakwe Recce 296.00 344.89 48.89 0.67 0.67 3.1 0.10 incl. 319.16 339.00 19.84 1.36 1.36 3.0 0.14 incl. 337.00 339.00 2.00 10.80 10.80 13.0 0.58 P17-1422 New Subzone NL 226.00 282.20 56.20 3.72 1.67* 5.3 0.21 incl. 256.00 282.20 26.20 7.74 3.35* 10.1 0.34 incl. 278.00 280.00 2.00 91.80 34.29* 63.3 2.05 also 292.20 294.26 2.06 5.89 5.89 2.7 0.06 P17-1430 New Subzone NL 235.50 288.20 54.20 1.36 1.09* 3.1 0.20 incl. 261.00 280.50 19.50 3.33 2.57* 3.5 0.07 incl. 279.45 280.50 1.05 48.40 34.29* 19.7 0.07 P17-1436 NL Main 211.34 275.00 63.66 0.86 0.86 4.7 0.12 incl. 211.34 225.45 14.11 2.77 2.77 12.0 0.12 incl. 211.34 213.00 1.66 7.34 7.34 16.2 0.02 incl. 224.09 225.45 1.36 14.00 14.00 24.6 0.54

True widths are believed to be 70-90% of intersected widths in the Premier area. (*) samples cut to 1opt or 34.29 g/t Au.

This release is the seventh for the 2017 season reporting 27 holes P17-1411-1437. At present, seven Ascot owned drill rigs are operating on the property. To date 250 holes have been completed in 80,011 meters of drilling. Thirty six drill holes are presently pending results and results will be released as they become available. Detailed results table, locations and figures can be viewed at the following Ascot link: www.ascotgold.com

Graeme Evans, P. Geo and Lawrence Tsang, P. Geo provide the field management for the Premier exploration program. Graeme Evans, designated as the Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has prepared the technical information in this news release.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Analytical work is being carried out by ALS Lab Group. Quality assurance and quality control programs include the use of analytical blanks and standards and duplicates in addition to the labs own internal quality assurance program. All samples were analyzed using multi-digestion with ICP finish and fire assay with AA finish for gold. Samples over 100 ppm silver were reanalyzed using four acid digestion with an ore grade AA finish. Samples over 1,500 ppm silver were fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Samples with over 10 ppm gold were fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Identified or suspected metallic gold or silver are subjected to “metallics” assays. Also for extreme high gold grades a concentrate analysis is performed with a fire assay and gravimetric finish accurate up to 999985 ppm Au limit (ALS Au-CON01) method. Sampling and storage are at the company’s secure facility in Stewart with bi-weekly sample shipments made to ALS Labs Terrace prep site.

