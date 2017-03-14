Ascot Starts Its 140,000 Meter Surface Drill Program at Premier

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – March 14, 2017) - Ascot Resources (TSX VENTURE:AOT) is pleased to announce that, owing to a low snow pack and an aggressive snow clearing program, the surface drilling portion of its $20 million 2017 exploration and development budget has commenced. As announced on January 19, 2017 this surface drilling program is planned to consist of approximately 120,000 meters which is targeted to establish an initial 2-3 million ounce high grade gold resource. This work will require up to 8 drill rigs. Later in the season an additional 20,000 meters of drilling is planned to explore grassroots targets and high grade areas in the northern portions of the property. The budget for the surface drilling is $13.0 million.

Graeme Evans, designated as the Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has prepared the technical information in this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

ASCOT RESOURCES LTD.



John A. Toffan, President and Director

