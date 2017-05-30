AsiaBaseMetals Inc. Announces Appointment to the Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – May 29, 2017) - AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:ABZ) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Sorin Posescu to the Advisory Board of the Company.

Mr. Sorin Posescu is a professional geologist having more than 20 years of experience in natural resource exploration and development. Sorin has, to date, worked both with major and junior resource companies throughout Europe and North America, including working on world-class projects such as Donlin Gold and Galore Creek. He has extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions (“M&A”) and a strong background in corporate and project valuation. Sorin is a graduate from the Oil and Gas University, Ploiesti, Romania and a member in good standing with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario.

“It’s my pleasure to welcome Mr. Sorin Posescu to the Advisory Board of AsiaBaseMetals Inc. Sorin’s experience, understanding, foresight and inquisitiveness make him an ideal person to provide guidance to the Company’s team; adding strength to our organization and future development of the Company. Having had the pleasure of knowing and working with Sorin in the past, for a few years, and the opportunity to follow his accomplishments, I’m sure the Company will benefit from his knowledge and relationships as it moves forward, together with the Company’s existing Advisory Board members, Mr. Rafael Ovallos, Mr. Stephen Leahy, Mr. Andrew Bowering, Mr. Joe Piekenbrock and Mr. Bob Jacko to build shareholder value for all shareholders,” stated Chairman of the Board & CEO, Raj Chowdhry.

The Company is also pleased to announce, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted 100,000 stock options to directors and consultants including members of the advisory board. These options will be exercisable at $0.35 cents for a period of two years from the date of granting.

