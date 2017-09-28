Asia’s premier property summit, MIPIM Asia, set to explore a world subject to unprecedented change

PARIS, FRANCE–(Marketwired – Sep 28, 2017) – ‘Excelling in a fast-changing world’ will be the theme of this year’s MIPIM Asia Summit, the annual property leaders’ summit in Asia Pacific that takes place in Grand Hyatt Hotel Hong Kong, 28-29 November.

In his opening keynote speech, Louis Kuijs, Head of Asia Economics, Oxford Economics, will give an overview of the economic outlook for Asia in a fast-changing world. Oxford Economics is a commercial venture with Oxford University’s business college to provide economic forecasting and modelling services.

“The Asia Pacific region continues to be on everyone’s radar and companies and investors are finding themselves in an increasingly complex environment, amid a set of macroeconomic factors ranging from the continued low interest rate environment and geopolitical tension,” Louis Kuijs said. “Given this backdrop, what do the market participants need to do in order to stay ahead of the game?”

MIPIM Asia Summit 2017 is bringing together more than 90 regional and international speakers to examine emerging industry trends.

The summit will feature presentations analysing a world that is subject to unprecedented change: economic challenge such as China’s ‘one belt one road’ initiative, digital revolution with the impact of technology in the real estate industry, and transformation of shopping centres into leisure destinations. These are some of the topics which will be discussed by experts in the MIPIM Asia Summit 2017 programme.

“The MIPIM Asia Summit unites leading industry professionals and the thought-provoking sessions and keynote presentations explore where global capital and investment flows are going, and why,” noted Ronan Vaspart, Director of MIPIM markets.

The MIPIM Asia Summit is derived from the global Reed MIDEM feature real estate showcase, MIPIM Cannes, which is the world’s leading property market summit.

About MIPIM Asia Summit

MIPIM Asia Summit is the annual property leaders’ summit in Asia Pacific organised by Reed MIDEM, is widely seen as a “must-attend” event for leading industry professionals. It features expert-led conference sessions, premium networking accelerators and an exclusive awards gala dinner over a two-day period. Distinguished speakers, senior executives, high-level business professionals and industry experts from around the world will discuss the latest developments and prevailing trends in the property and retail industry. MIPIM — the world’s property market is the leading and largest global property event. The four day event takes place annually in Cannes every March. 24,200 delegates attended in 2017 with 5,000 investors, and 100 different countries being represented.

About Reed MIDEM:

Founded in 1963, Reed MIDEM is an organiser of professional, international markets that are essential business platforms for key players in the sectors concerned. These sectors are MIPTV, MIPDOC, MIPCOM, MIPJUNIOR in Cannes, MIP China in Hangzhou and MIP Cancun in Mexico for the television and digital content industries; MIDEM in Cannes for music professionals; Esports BAR in Cannes and in Miami for the esports business; MIPIM in Cannes, MIPIM UK in London, MIPIM Asia Summit in Hong Kong and MIPIM PropTech Summit in New York for the real estate industry; MAPIC in Cannes, MAPIC Russia in Moscow, MAPIC Italy in Milan, MAPIC China Summit in Shanghai and IRF brought by MAPIC in Mumbai for the retail real estate sector.

About Reed Exhibitions

Reed Exhibitions is the world’s leading event’s organiser, with over 500 events in over 30 countries. In 2016 Reed brought together over seven million event participants from around the world generating billions of dollars in business. Today Reed events are held throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa and organised by 38 fully staffed offices. Reed Exhibitions serves 43 industry sectors with trade and consumer events. It is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. www.reedexpo.com

