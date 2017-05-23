Association for Mineral Exploration Announces Departure of Executive Vice President

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – May 23, 2017) – The Association for Mineral Exploration (“AME” or the “Association”) announces that Executive Vice President (EVP) Rick Conte will be leaving the Association.

Rick is currently also serving as AME’s Interim President and CEO. He will be working to ensure a smooth transition of that role as well as his EVP activities until June 16, 2017, following which incoming President and CEO Edie Thome will begin (see news release May 16, 2017).

“On behalf of AME’s Board of Directors, more than 415 corporate and 4,200 individual members, and its staff, I would like to thank Rick for his steadfast and accomplished service over the past seven years,” said Diane Nicolson, AME’s Chair of the Board. “Rick has made significant contributions to the Association, providing important insights on a number of key issues, in particular land use, mineral tenure and permitting. In addition, he has been a trusted mentor to many of the AME staff.

“Through dedicated staff like Rick and the many volunteers who commit their time and energy, AME is an association with a strong future, focused on providing timely and effective advocacy in support of its membership.

“We will be sorry to see Rick go, and wish him the very best in his future endeavours which, I understand, will include spending more time with his family, but remaining active in the industry in a voluntary and part-time contract basis,” continued Nicolson. “We look forward to seeing him at AME events or on an AME committee in the near future.”

ABOUT AME

AME is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates, protects and promotes the interests of thousands of members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in British Columbia and throughout the world. AME encourages a safe, economically strong and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events and tools to support its membership.