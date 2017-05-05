Aston Hill Canadian Total Return Fund Results of Adjourned Special Meeting and Termination of Aston Hill U.S. Conservative Growth Fund

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – May 4, 2017) -

LOGiQ Asset Management Ltd. (the “Manager“) held the adjourned special meetings of the holders of each series of units (collectively, the “Unitholders“) of Aston Hill Canadian Total Return Fund (the “Merging Fund“) and Aston Hill U.S. Conservative Growth Fund (the “Terminating Fund“, and together with the Merging Fund, the “Funds“) on May 4, 2017 to consider the proposed mergers (the “Mergers“) of each of the Funds into Aston Hill Total Return Fund.

At the special meetings, Unitholders of the Merging Fund approved the special resolution to authorize the Merger. The Merger is expected to occur on or about May 11, 2017.

The requisite quorum of Unitholders of the Terminating Fund was not present at the adjourned meeting and as such, and as disclosed in the joint management proxy circular dated April 5, 2017 sent to Unitholders (the “Circular“), the Manager has determined that it is in the best interest of the Terminating Fund’s Unitholders to terminate as contemplated in the Terminating Fund’s declaration of trust. In accordance with the notice requirements for termination under securities regulation, such termination will be effective on or about June 5, 2017.

Complete details regarding the matters considered at the special meetings were outlined in the Circular. The Circular is also available at www.sedar.com.