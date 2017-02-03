Friday, February 3, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Atalaya Mining PLC: Astor Management AG litigation case update

NICOSIA, CYPRUS–(Marketwired – Feb 3, 2017) – Atalaya Mining PLC (AIM: ATYM) (TSX: AYM)

3 February 2017
AIM: ATYM, TSX: AYM

ATALAYA MINING PLC
(“Atalaya” or the “Company”)

Astor Management AG litigation case (“Astor case”) update

Atalaya (AIM: ATYM, TSX: AYM), the European mining and development company announces that, as anticipated, the case at the Royal Courts of Justice regarding the claim by Astor regarding the payment of deferred consideration has now been heard. The Company now awaits a final decision from the Judge, who has not indicated when the judgment will be handed down. The Company will update the market further in due course.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Contacts:

Atalaya Mining plc   Roger Davey / Alberto Lavandeira   +34 959 59 28 50
Canaccord Genuity (NOMAD and Joint Broker)   Henry Fitzgerald-O’Connor / Martin Davison   +44 20 7523 8000
BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker)   Jeffrey Couch/Neil Haycock/Tom Rider   +44 20 7236 1010

Contacts:
RNS
Customer Services
0044-207797-4400
rns@londonstockexchange.com
http://www.rns.com

