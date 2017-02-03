Atalaya Mining PLC: Astor Management AG litigation case update
NICOSIA, CYPRUS–(Marketwired – Feb 3, 2017) – Atalaya Mining PLC (AIM: ATYM) (TSX: AYM)
ATALAYA MINING PLC
(“Atalaya” or the “Company”)
Astor Management AG litigation case (“Astor case”) update
Atalaya (AIM: ATYM, TSX: AYM), the European mining and development company announces that, as anticipated, the case at the Royal Courts of Justice regarding the claim by Astor regarding the payment of deferred consideration has now been heard. The Company now awaits a final decision from the Judge, who has not indicated when the judgment will be handed down. The Company will update the market further in due course.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
Contacts:
|Atalaya Mining plc
|Roger Davey / Alberto Lavandeira
|+34 959 59 28 50
|Canaccord Genuity (NOMAD and Joint Broker)
|Henry Fitzgerald-O’Connor / Martin Davison
|+44 20 7523 8000
|BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker)
|Jeffrey Couch/Neil Haycock/Tom Rider
|+44 20 7236 1010
