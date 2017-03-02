Thursday, March 2, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Atalaya Mining PLC: Granting of share options

NICOSIA, CYPRUS–(Marketwired – Mar 2, 2017) – Atalaya Mining PLC (AIM: ATYM) (TSX: AYM)

AIM: ATYM, TSX: AYM

2 March 2017

Atalaya Mining plc (“Atalaya” or the “Company”)
Granting of share options

Atalaya (AIM: ATYM, TSX: AYM), the European mining and development company, announces that, in accordance with the Company’s incentive share option program, it has granted 800,000 incentive share options to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) and management. Such options have been granted pursuant to the resolutions passed by shareholders at the Company’s 2016 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) and according to the provisions of the Company’s Share Option Plan 2013. In addition, the Company has granted 100,000 share options to Cesar Sanchez, CFO of the Company, as part of his contractual entitlement on joining the Company in July 2016.

The share options expire five years from the date of grant (23 February 2017), have an exercise price of 144.0 pence per share, based on the minimum share price in the five days preceding the grant date and vest in three equal tranches – one third on grant, one third on the first anniversary of the original grant date and one third on the second anniversary of the original grant date.
The 900,000 share options have been allocated as per the table below.

Name   Position   Number of incentive share options issued   Total
beneficial holding
(shares & options) following this notification		   Total
beneficial holding as % of Company’s
fully diluted issued share capital
Alberto Lavandeira   CEO/Managing Director   150,000   450,000   0.38%
Julian Sanchez   COO   95,000   195,000   0.16%
Cesar Sanchez   CFO   100,000   100,000   0.08%
George Hadjineophytou   GFC and Company Secretary   55,000   55,000   0.05%
    PDMR Total   400,000        
    Management   500,000        
    Total   900,000        

The Company now has an aggregate of 1,765,354 options and warrants on issue.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
Contacts:

Atalaya Mining plc Roger Davey / Alberto Lavandeira +34 959 59 28 50
Canaccord Genuity (NOMAD and Joint Broker) Henry Fitzgerald-O’Connor / Martin Davison +44 20 7523 8000
BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker) Jeffrey Couch/Neil Haycock/Tom Rider +44 20 7236 1010

