ATCO and Its People Raise $3.3 Million for Charity

ATCO and its people have raised $3.3 million for hundreds of community charities in Alberta and around the world through the annual ATCO EPIC (Employees Participating in Communities) campaign, taking the program’s cumulative fundraising total to more than $35 million since its inception in 2006.

“I continue to be amazed by the ATCO family and their unwavering commitment to the communities we are privileged to serve around the world,” said Nancy Southern, ATCO Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer. “Our people have a long history of giving back to their communities and to the charitable organizations that help those communities thrive. Their enduring philanthropic spirit was on clear display in 2016.”

In addition to raising millions of dollars for hundreds of charities, the program has facilitated thousands of employee volunteer hours. In 2016, ATCO’s people volunteered more than 12,000 hours, bringing the program’s cumulative total to more than 193,000 hours since it began.

Members of the ATCO family also came together in an unprecedented fashion to support Albertans displaced by the Fort McMurray wildfires, with 153 people volunteering 620 hours over 11 days with various relief organizations in Edmonton and Calgary. Their generosity, paired with ATCO’s commitment to match all donations, also saw them raise more than $227,000 for their colleagues that were impacted by the fires.

ATCO EPIC is based on more than a century of continuous community support by the members of ATCO. The employee-led program rallies the spirit of ATCO’s people all over the world, combining fundraising events, volunteerism and individual donations. ATCO employees donate directly to the charities that matter most to them, and ATCO enhances its peoples’ generosity by matching those donations made to human health and wellness charities. The company also covers all administration costs for the program, ensuring that the charities benefit from 100 per cent of the donations pledged.

