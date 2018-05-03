ATCO Inspires Indigenous Youth to Become Future Leaders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — It only takes a moment to ignite the imagination of a child and forever change the course of their life. To help inspire the next generation of Indigenous community leaders, ATCO is piloting the Indigenous Youth Leadership & Career Development program across Alberta. From May 2 – 5, nearly 20 Grade 9 students from seven Indigenous communities will participate in an intensive four-day experience, travelling the province and learning about education, career opportunities and resources available to them to help them succeed.

“To ensure Canada’s future prosperity, we need strong, vibrant communities that foster the imagination of our youth, and leaders whose voices reflect the diversity of our country,” said Nancy Southern, ATCO’s Chair & Chief Executive Officer. “It is a singular honour for me and the people of ATCO to lead this vital program, which will support Indigenous youth in shaping our nation’s future. We hope this program will inspire these young people and encourage them to unlock their truly boundless potential.”

Inspired by the Governor General’s Canadian Leadership Conference, this life-changing experience will bring together Indigenous students from across the province to learn about career paths in Alberta’s government, universities, industries, and cultural institutions. Participants will meet with skilled professionals and community leaders to help broaden their perspectives on the future.

Students will report on their experience to a gathering of Indigenous Governor General Leadership Conference Alumni and business and community leaders on May 5 at Spruce Meadows. Following their presentations, a closing ceremony will be held where the Alberta Society for Injured Birds of Prey will release a rehabilitated eagle back into the wild to commemorate the program.

Follow along on Twitter and Facebook as these students embark on a unique journey to explore Alberta and discover a new world of opportunities for their future.

