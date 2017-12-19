ATCO Wins Contract to Service Canadian Armed Forces Sites Across Canada’s North

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ATCO Ltd. (TSX:ACO.X) (TSX:ACO.Y) announced today it has been chosen by Defence Construction Canada, the procurement partner of Canada’s Department of National Defence (DND), to provide facility maintenance and support services at Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) sites across the Canadian North. The contract builds upon ATCO’s long history of delivering operational support solutions for military camps, as well as airfield and logistics services.

“We are tremendously proud to provide these essential services in support of the brave men and women of the Canadian Armed Forces,” said Jim Landon, Senior Vice President & General Manager of ATCO’s Frontec division. “Our people understand the unique challenges and opportunities associated with working in the North, where we’ve been supporting, partnering and providing innovative solutions to customers and communities for decades.”

The initial five-year contract is valued at $79 million, with an option for a five-year extension. ATCO will provide facility inspection, maintenance and repair, new construction and upgrades, trade services and environmental services to CAF sites in Yellowknife, Whitehorse, Inuvik, Rankin Inlet and Iqaluit.

“We are committed to supporting local communities at each site location through procurement, employment and training opportunities,” added Mr. Landon. “With investments and partnerships across the region, we recognize the importance of working collaboratively with our partners in business, government and Indigenous communities to realize the shared economic promise of Canada’s North.”

ATCO is one of Northern Canada’s largest and most diverse enterprises. Generating and delivering safe and reliable power in the Yukon since 1901 and the Northwest Territories since 1951, the company currently delivers energy solutions to nearly 30,000 customers in dozens of communities across the region. For more than 30 years, ATCO has also partnered with Denendeh Investments Incorporated (DII) in Northland Utilities. DII was created to hold for-profit investments made collectively by the Dene First Nations of the Northwest Territories.

In addition, ATCO has built modular facilities for the DND in Nanisivik, Nunavut and directly supports the North American Aerospace Defense Command, providing operations and maintenance services at 15 strategic radar sites that form the Alaska Radar System. For more than 25 years, ATCO, through its Nasittuq joint venture, also provided operations and maintenance support to 47 unmanned long and short-range radar stations that comprise Canada’s North Warning System.

Some of the company’s additional past and current military and defence projects include providing support services at the Kandahar Airfield in Afghanistan and managing and maintaining services at the NATO Flying Training Centre in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan for nearly two decades.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/feaef7c5-c5ab-4840-8735-7e922b085c02

With approximately 7,000 employees and assets of $21 billion, ATCO is a diversified global corporation delivering service excellence and innovative business solutions in Structures & Logistics (workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management); Electricity (electricity generation, transmission, and distribution); Pipelines & Liquids (natural gas transmission, distribution and infrastructure development, energy storage, and industrial water solutions); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales). More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.

Investor Inquiries:

D.A. (Dennis) DeChamplain

Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

403-292-7502 Media Inquiries:

Leanne Madder

Senior Communications Advisor

403-968-3086

Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.