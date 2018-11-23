Athabasca Minerals Inc. Corporate Update

CBJ Newsmakers

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Athabasca Minerals Inc. (“Athabasca” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ABM) announces the appointment of Mr. Mark Smith, P.Eng, MBA to the position of interim Chief Financial Officer effective November 30, 2018. Mr. Smith is the current VP Finance for AMI Silica Inc. and will replace Mr. Lucas Murray as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Smith is a professional engineer with an MBA in Finance from the University of Oxford. Prior to AMI Silica, Mr. Smith was with Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets in Calgary, Alberta providing Investment Banking expertise within the oil and gas industry for exploration and production, midstream, oilfield services, and royalty companies. Prior to his tenure at Scotiabank, Mr. Smith worked at Shell Canada, and was responsible for engineering and planning of exploration drilling programs in the Duvernay. The Corporation thanks Mr. Murray for his dedication to Athabasca Minerals, and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

The Corporation also announces the granting of 610,000 stock options (“Options”) with an exercise price of $0.26 to directors, officers, management and consultants. The Options will have a five-year term and are subject to a four month hold period. The Option grant is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The appointment of Mr. Smith is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Athabasca Minerals

The Corporation is an integrated aggregates company involved in resource development, aggregates marketing and midstream supply-logistics solutions. Business activities include aggregate production, pit management services, sales from corporate-owned and third-party pits, acquisitions of sand and gravel operations, and new venture development. The Corporation also has industrial mineral land exploration licenses that are strategically positioned for future development in industrial regions of high potential demand.

For further Information on Athabasca, please contact:

Dean Stuart

T: 403-617-7609

E: dean@boardmarker.net

Robert Beekhuizen

T: 780-465-5696

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.