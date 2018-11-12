Athenahealth Sold for $5.7 Billion

CBJ — Veritas Capital and Elliott Management are buying software maker Athenahealth for about $5.7 billion in an all-cash deal.

Veritas Capital is a large private equity firm; Elliott Mangement is a hedge fund.

Athenahealth had been under pressure from Elliott to sell itself since it acquired a stake in the company last year and made a previous unsolicited offer to buy it.

Athenahealth is a Massachusetts-based company, whose cloud-based software is used to track revenue from patients, physicians and hospitals. It has been forced to cut jobs over the past year as part of a restructuring effort.

It is not yet known when the deal will be finalized.

@CanBizJournal