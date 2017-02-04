Atlantic Gold Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – Feb. 3, 2017) - Atlantic Gold Corporation (TSX VENTURE:AGB) (“Atlantic” or the “Company”) announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the granting of 3,440,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”) pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan to directors, officers and employees of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.96 per share expiring on November 3, 2023 and are subject to vesting as follows: 12.5% vesting immediately and 12.5% each quarter over the next seven (7) quarters.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Steven Dean, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.