Atlas Growers ™ Breaks Ground on New 38,000 ft² Cannabis Production Facility

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atlas Growers, previously MMJ Genetics Ltd, has broken ground on its new 38,000 square foot facility, based in Lac Saint Anne County, Alberta, northwest of Edmonton. The new facility will have an estimated production capacity of 5,500 kg of cannabis annually. Atlas will feature fully automated cannabis production areas, an R&D laboratory, and an advanced cannabis extraction lab. This state-of-the-art cannabis growing facility will provide the company with the opportunity to produce dried cannabis and extraction based products such as CBD gel capsules.

Across Canada, many healthcare practitioners recognize the value of treating specific medical conditions with cannabis and cannabis extractions. Canadians may now access medical cannabis legally by consulting with their healthcare practitioner and completing a medical document to register with a licensed producer to buy medical cannabis. The Company values the accessibility of medical marijuana for Canadians and aims to become a licensed producer of medical marijuana under Health Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR).

“This is a great day for Atlas Growers, and our shareholders. In breaking ground on this new facility, we’re entering into the final stages of our approval process with Health Canada,” says Atlas Growers President Sheldon Croome. “Our passion to improve the quality of life for all Canadians has driven our team to reach this milestone in our company’s history. We plan to become an integral part of the future of Canadian cannabis as well as an industry leader in an emerging worldwide cannabis market.”

To obtain more information about Atlas Growers, visit http://atlasmj.com/.

About the Company

Atlas is a privately held Canadian corporation that wants to improve people’s lives. We anticipate a day when everyone is free to make informed and safe choices about their health and lifestyle. Our focus lies in creating and offering specialized natural health products to both the Canadian and International legal cannabis markets. We strive to be the most-trusted, highest-quality cannabis provider both locally and worldwide.

