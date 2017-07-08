Atlas Growers ™ Launches Website, Marking Canada’s 150th Anniversary

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atlas Growers, previously MMJ Genetics Ltd, has launched its website on July 1st, 2017. This day marks the 150th anniversary of the Canadian Confederation. Atlas Growers is one out of a total of 1,630 applications received by Health Canada under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR). Today, there are 50 licensed producers in Canada. The company has engaged leading industry experts and has done extensive planning since applying in 2015 to ensure the company meets the operating, reporting, facility, and security procedures during the ACMPR application final review process.

Over the past decade, the use of cannabis and cannabis extracts to treat a number of medical conditions has been recognized by medical practitioners from across Canada. According to the latest ruling by the Canadian Federal Court in 2016, Canadians may now access medical cannabis with their physician’s approval and register with a licensed producer to legally purchase medical cannabis. The Company understands the importance of accessibility to medical marijuana for Canadians and aims to become a licensed producer of medical marijuana under Health Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR).

“We’re proud to join in celebrating Canada’s milestone anniversary with the launch of our new website. Canada has a rich history of innovation and culture; Atlas Growers is honoured to share the launch of it’s new medical cannabis brand with this great nation” said Atlas Growers President Sheldon Croome. “We hope that the launch of our website will help Canadians learn about our company and about the many benefits of medical cannabis. I would like to say Happy 150th Canada! Let’s celebrate the contributions, accomplishments, and impact of Canadians both locally and worldwide over the last 150 years.”

To obtain more information about Atlas Growers, visit http://atlasmj.com/.

About the website

The company claims that their application is in the late stages of approval and that the brand Atlas Growers and associated new website is set to coincide with the beginning of construction on their first 40,000 square foot facility in July. The website includes relevant information about medical cannabis and the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR).

