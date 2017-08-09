Atlas Growers™ Welcomes Jim Hole as Director of Cultivation

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atlas Growers, operating under MMJ Genetics Ltd, announced today that is has begun a partnership with Mr. Jim Hole of Hole’s Greenhouses Ltd. Jim has agreed to act as the Director of Cultivation, guiding all activities regarding plant growth and plant health. Jim Hole holds a Bachelor of Science degree (major in Plant Science) and is a Certified Professional Horticulturist with the American Society for Horticultural Science and has over 35 years experience in the agriculture/horticulture industry. Currently Jim is operating Holes Greenhouses in St. Albert, Alberta which is one of the largest grower/retailer businesses in Canada.

Jim has been working with Atlas Growers, engineers, and suppliers to develop unique, efficient, and consistent practices for cultivating the world’s highest quality medicinal cannabis. Mr. Hole will be training Atlas’ master cultivators to manage production, and to fine tune the irrigation systems by adjusting nutrient balances within their proprietary fertilizer formulas to ensure only the highest quality medicinal cannabis is produced at the Atlas facility. Jim will be overseeing the commissioning of the irrigation systems, lighting systems, air handing systems, and sanitation processes.

“We are thrilled to have Jim Hole on the team.” says Sheldon Croome, President of Atlas Growers, “His passion and extensive knowledge of cultivation, safe agricultural practices, and his desire to play a part in standardizing cannabis production are major assets to the Atlas team. Jim’s commitment to work as our director of cultivation is a major step forward in our efforts to legitimize and standardize the Canadian cannabis market. We are fortunate to have Jim (Hole) on board and are excited for Atlas to be participate in the developing global cannabis marketplace.”

Many Canadian horticulturists and agriculture specialists see the value of growing medical cannabis for people suffering from serious medical conditions. “I’m excited to play a part in defining standardized cannabis production in Canada. The industry needs better agronomic standards, proper safety protocols, and research to back it all up. I believe that in partnering with Atlas Growers, we can reach the highest levels of quality and consistency” says Jim Hole. Canadians may now register with a licensed medical cannabis producer to legally buy medical cannabis. The Company recognizes the benefits of medical cannabis for Canadians with medical conditions and is looking forward to producing medical marijuana as under Health Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR).

To obtain more information about Atlas Growers, visit http://atlasmj.com/.

About the Company

Atlas Growers is a privately held Canadian corporation that wants to improve people’s lives. We anticipate a day when everyone is free to make informed and safe choices about their health and lifestyle. Our focus lies in creating and offering specialized natural health products to both the Canadian and International legal cannabis markets. We strive to be the most-trusted, highest-quality cannabis provider both locally and worldwide. Atlas plans to open it’s first cannabis production facility in the first quarter of 2018. The 38,000sqft building is being constructed by the esteemed Alberta company Scott Builders and has been planned by industry leading engineers with experience designing for existing ACMPR licensees.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Sheldon Croome Phone: 1-587-333-0484 Email: media@atlasmj.com Company Address: 3200 TELUS House 10020 – 100 Street Edmonton, AB T5J 0N3 Canada Company Website: http://atlasmj.com/