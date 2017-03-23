ATLAS Mara Limited: Notification of Major Interest in Shares

Thursday, March 23, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS–(Marketwired – Mar 23, 2017) – ATLAS Mara Limited (LSE: ATMA)

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
       
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached:ii		 Atlas Mara Limited
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached  
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments  
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify):  
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation:iii		 Barclays Plc
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
 (if different from 3.):iv		 Barclays Capital Securities Ltd
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached:v		 22/02/2017
6. Date on which issuer notified: 23/02/2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached:vi, vii		 5%
       
8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to sharesviii, ix
Class/type of
shares if possible using
the ISIN CODE		 Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		 Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		 Number
of
Voting
Rights		 Number
of shares		 Number of voting
rights		 % of voting rights x
Direct Direct xi Indirect xii Direct Indirect

 VGG0697K1066

 NA NA 4,164,800 4,164,800 Nil 5.38 Nil
 
 
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		 Expiration
datexiii		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxiv		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		 % of voting
rights
Nil        
 
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		 Exercise price Expiration date xvii Exercise/
Conversion periodxviii		 Number of voting rights instrument refers to % of voting rights xix, xx
Nil         Nominal Delta
   
 
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights
4,164,800 5.38
   
9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:xxi
 
 
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:  
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:  
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:  
 

13. Additional information:
  
14. Contact name: James Gibson
15. Contact telephone number: +44 (0) 20 3555 4619
   

Contact:
RNS
Customer Services
0044-207797-4400
[email protected]
http://www.rns.com

