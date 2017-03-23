Thursday, March 23, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
ATLAS Mara Limited: Notification of Major Interest in Shares

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS–(Marketwired – Mar 23, 2017) –  ATLAS Mara Limited (LSE: ATMA)

LSE: ATMA 

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
     
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:ii   Atlas Mara Limited
VGG0697K1066
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights   n/a
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached   n/a
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments   Yes
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights   n/a
Other (please specify):   n/a
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation:iii		   UBS Asset Management: O’Connor
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
 (if different from 3.):iv		   UBS O’Connor Limited
UBS O’Connor LLC
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached:v		   22 February 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified:   24 February 2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached:vi, vii		   5%
     
8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to sharesviii, ix
Class/type of
shares if possible using
the ISIN CODE		   Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		    
Number
of
Shares		   Number
of
Voting
Rights		   Number
of shares		 Number of voting
rights		 % of voting rights x
  Direct xi Indirect xii Direct Indirect

VGG0697K1066

   No Previous Disclosure   No Previous Disclosure   - - - - -
   
 
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		   Expiration
datexiii		   Exercise/
Conversion Periodxiv		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		 % of voting
rights
-   -   - - -
 
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		   Exercise price   Expiration date xvii   Exercise/
Conversion periodxviii		 Number of voting rights instrument refers to % of voting rights xix, xx
Equity Swaps   -   from
22.02.2017
to
14.12.2017		   - 4,354,909 Nominal Delta
- 5.62%
 
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights
4,354,909 5.62%
                     
9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:xxi
UBS O’Connor Limited – 190,109 – 0.25%
UBS O’Connor LLC – 4,164,800 – 5.38%
 
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder: UBS Asset Management: O’Connor on behalf of a number of clients
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:  
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:  
 
13. Additional information:  
14. Contact name: Jamie Bonney / David Iglesias
15. Contact telephone number: +41 44 239 8058
   

Contacts:
RNS
Customer Services
0044-207797-4400
[email protected]
http://www.rns.com

