ATLAS Mara Limited: Notification of Major Interest in Shares

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS–(Marketwired – Mar 23, 2017) – ATLAS Mara Limited (LSE: ATMA)
|TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:ii
|Atlas Mara Limited
VGG0697K1066
|2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|n/a
|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
|n/a
|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
|Yes
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|n/a
|Other (please specify):
|n/a
|3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation:iii
|UBS Asset Management: O’Connor
|4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv
|UBS O’Connor Limited
UBS O’Connor LLC
|5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached:v
|22 February 2017
|6. Date on which issuer notified:
|24 February 2017
|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached:vi, vii
|5%
|8. Notified details:
|A: Voting rights attached to sharesviii, ix
|Class/type of
shares if possible using
the ISIN CODE
|Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction
|Number
of
Shares
|Number
of
Voting
Rights
|Number
of shares
|Number of voting
rights
|% of voting rights x
|Direct xi
|Indirect xii
|Direct
|Indirect
|
VGG0697K1066
|No Previous Disclosure
|No Previous Disclosure
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration
datexiii
|Exercise/
Conversion Periodxiv
|Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.
|% of voting
rights
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Exercise price
|Expiration date xvii
|Exercise/
Conversion periodxviii
|Number of voting rights instrument refers to
|% of voting rights xix, xx
|Equity Swaps
|-
|from
22.02.2017
to
14.12.2017
|-
|4,354,909
|Nominal
|Delta
|-
|5.62%
|Total (A+B+C)
|Number of voting rights
|Percentage of voting rights
|4,354,909
|5.62%
|9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:xxi
|UBS O’Connor Limited – 190,109 – 0.25%
UBS O’Connor LLC – 4,164,800 – 5.38%
|Proxy Voting:
|10. Name of the proxy holder:
|UBS Asset Management: O’Connor on behalf of a number of clients
|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:
|13. Additional information:
|14. Contact name:
|Jamie Bonney / David Iglesias
|15. Contact telephone number:
|+41 44 239 8058
