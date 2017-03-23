ATLAS Mara Limited: Notification of Major Interest in Shares

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:ii Atlas Mara Limited

VGG0697K1066

2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights n/a

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached n/a

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments Yes

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights n/a

Other (please specify): n/a

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the

notification obligation:iii UBS Asset Management: O’Connor

4. Full name of shareholder(s)

(if different from 3.):iv UBS O’Connor Limited

UBS O’Connor LLC

5. Date of the transaction and date on

which the threshold is crossed or

reached:v 22 February 2017

6. Date on which issuer notified: 24 February 2017