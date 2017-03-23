Thursday, March 23, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | Financial News | ATLAS Mara Limited: Notification of Major Interest in Shares

ATLAS Mara Limited: Notification of Major Interest in Shares

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS–(Marketwired – Mar 23, 2017) – ATLAS Mara Limited (LSE: ATMA)

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
   
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached:ii		 Atlas Mara Limited
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights Yes
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached No
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments No
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights No
Other (please specify):   N/A
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation:iii		 Janus Capital Management LLC
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
 (if different from 3.):iv		  
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached:v		 16 March 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified: 17 March 2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached:vi, vii		 5%
         
8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to sharesviii, ix
Class/type of
shares if possible using
the ISIN CODE		   Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		   Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
  Number
of
Shares		   Number
of
Voting
Rights		   Number
of shares		   Number of voting
rights		   % of voting rights x
    Direct   Direct xi   Indirect xii   Direct   Indirect
VGG0697K1066   5,632,710   5,632,710   2,632,710   2,632,710       3.40%    
 
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		   Expiration
datexiii		   Exercise/
Conversion Periodxiv		   Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		   % of voting
rights
Warrants
VGG0697K1140		   21/08/2017       401,726   0.52%
 
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		   Exercise price   Expiration date xvii   Exercise/
Conversion periodxviii		   Number of voting rights instrument refers to   % of voting rights xix, xx
                    Nominal   Delta
       
 
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rights   Percentage of voting rights
3,034,436   3.92%
                             
9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:xxi
 
 
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder: Janus Capital Management LLC
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:		 N/A
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:		 N/A
 
13. Additional information:  
14. Contact name: Steve Andersen
15. Contact telephone number: 303.394.7358

Contacts:
RNS
Customer
Services
0044-207797-4400
[email protected]
http://www.rns.com

Recommended
Capital Ship Management Corp. Demonstrates Commitment to a Sustainable Maritime Industry with MRV Assessment from LRQA