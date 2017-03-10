Friday, March 10, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | Financial News | ATLAS Mara Limited: Notification of Major Interests in Shares

ATLAS Mara Limited: Notification of Major Interests in Shares

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS–(Marketwired – Mar 10, 2017) –   Atlas Mara Limited (LSE: ATMA)

 
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES
   
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: Atlas Mara Limited
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached  
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments  
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify):    
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: Clough Capital Partners, LP
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
 (if different from 3.):		 Clough Investment Partners I, LP; Clough Investment Partners II, LP; Clough Offshore Fund, Ltd; Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund; Clough Global Equity Fund; Clough Global Opportunities Fund; the Flatley Foundation; Gold Coast Capital Subsidiary IX Ltd
5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached: 22/02/2017
6. Date on which issuer notified: 07/03/2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: Below 5%
         
8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares
if possible using the ISIN CODE		   Situation previous to the triggering transaction   Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number of
Shares		   Number of
Voting Rights		   Number of shares   Number of voting rights   % of voting rights
  Direct   Direct   Indirect   Direct   Indirect
VGG0697K1066   0   1,542,146           0       0%
   
 
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial instrument   Expiration date   Exercise / Conversion Period   Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the
instrument is exercised /  converted.		   % of voting
rights
Warrants   17/12/2017       2,438,306   3.15%
 
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		   Exercise price   Expiration date   Exercise/
Conversion period		   Number of voting rights instrument refers to   % of voting rights
                    Nominal   Delta
       
 
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rights   Percentage of voting rights
2,438,306   3.15%
                             
9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:
Clough Capital Partners, LP is undertaking the reporting of voting right shares in the reported issuer as investment manager of the client accounts listed under Item 4. Collectively, the client accounts own 3.15% of the shares of the reported issuer, with the largest single holding at 1.44% of shares outstanding, with all other accounts holding .63% or less of shares outstanding.
 
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:
 
13. Additional information:  
14. Contact name: Daniel J. Gillis
15. Contact telephone number: 617-204-3409
   

RNS
Customer Services
0044-207797-4400
[email protected]
http://www.rns.com

Recommended
ACGME Presents Seven Awards at Annual Educational Conference