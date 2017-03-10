ATLAS Mara Limited: Notification of Major Interests in Shares

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: Atlas Mara Limited

2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: Clough Capital Partners, LP

4. Full name of shareholder(s)

(if different from 3.): Clough Investment Partners I, LP; Clough Investment Partners II, LP; Clough Offshore Fund, Ltd; Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund; Clough Global Equity Fund; Clough Global Opportunities Fund; the Flatley Foundation; Gold Coast Capital Subsidiary IX Ltd

5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached: 22/02/2017

6. Date on which issuer notified: 07/03/2017