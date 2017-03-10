ATLAS Mara Limited: Notification of Major Interests in Shares
TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS–(Marketwired – Mar 10, 2017) – Atlas Mara Limited (LSE: ATMA)
|TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES
|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
|Atlas Mara Limited
|2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify):
|3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
|Clough Capital Partners, LP
|4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):
|Clough Investment Partners I, LP; Clough Investment Partners II, LP; Clough Offshore Fund, Ltd; Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund; Clough Global Equity Fund; Clough Global Opportunities Fund; the Flatley Foundation; Gold Coast Capital Subsidiary IX Ltd
|5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached:
|22/02/2017
|6. Date on which issuer notified:
|07/03/2017
|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
|Below 5%
|8. Notified details:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of shares
if possible using the ISIN CODE
|Situation previous to the triggering transaction
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Number of
Shares
|Number of
Voting Rights
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
|Direct
|Indirect
|Direct
|Indirect
|VGG0697K1066
|0
|1,542,146
|0
|0%
|B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise / Conversion Period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the
instrument is exercised / converted.
|% of voting
rights
|Warrants
|17/12/2017
|2,438,306
|3.15%
|C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Exercise price
|Expiration date
|Exercise/
Conversion period
|Number of voting rights instrument refers to
|% of voting rights
|Nominal
|Delta
|Total (A+B+C)
|Number of voting rights
|Percentage of voting rights
|2,438,306
|3.15%
|9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:
|Clough Capital Partners, LP is undertaking the reporting of voting right shares in the reported issuer as investment manager of the client accounts listed under Item 4. Collectively, the client accounts own 3.15% of the shares of the reported issuer, with the largest single holding at 1.44% of shares outstanding, with all other accounts holding .63% or less of shares outstanding.
|Proxy Voting:
|10. Name of the proxy holder:
|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:
|13. Additional information:
|14. Contact name:
|Daniel J. Gillis
|15. Contact telephone number:
|617-204-3409
