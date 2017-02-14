Atlas Mara Limited: Voting Rights & Director/PDMR Shareholding Update

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS–(Marketwired – Feb 14, 2017) – Atlas Mara Co-Nvest Limited (LSE: ATMA)

LSE: ATMA

14 February 2017

Atlas Mara Total Voting Rights and Director/PDMR Shareholding Update

In accordance with Rule 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules (“DTRs”), Atlas Mara (LON: ATMA) notifies the market that as of 14 February 2017, Atlas Mara has 76,057,135 ordinary shares in issue, of which 2,339,080 are held in treasury and 3,298,298 shares are held in escrow as part of the contingent consideration for the acquisition of Finance Bank Zambia Limited, as disclosed to the market on 1 July 2016.

Atlas Mara hereby confirms that the total number of voting rights in Atlas Mara is 70,419,757. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Atlas Mara under the DTRs.

The update in total voting rights reflects the issuance of 257,188 shares from the Company’s treasury stock to certain employees, in accordance with the vesting terms set out in their restricted stock awards, and to its Non-Executive Directors, in accordance with the terms of their letters of appointment, pursuant to which a percentage of their individual compensation is satisfied by the issue of shares.

The Company’s co-founders, Robert E. Diamond, Jr. and Ashish J. Thakkar, are also Non-Executive Directors, but do not receive compensation in connection with this role.

The information set out below is being provided in accordance with Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014:

Name of Director / PDMR Number of shares acquired Total beneficial holding following notification Total percentage holding following notification Arnold Ekpe 54,356* 86,500 0.12% Tonye Cole 19,931 35,634 0.05% Rachel F. Robbins 19,931 35,634 0.05% Amadou Raimi 22,648 30,833 0.04% Olufunke Opeke 19,931 27,134 0.04% Eduardo C. Mondlane Jnr. 19,931 27,134 0.04%

*Shares issued to Arnold Ekpe, who resigned as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 1 December 2016, are issued as fees payable prior to his resignation.

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara Limited (LON: ATMA) is a financial services institution listed on the London Stock Exchange. Its vision is to create sub-Saharan Africa’s premier financial services institution through organic and inorganic growth by combining the best of global institutional knowledge with extensive local insights. With a presence in seven sub-Saharan countries, Atlas Mara aims to be a positive disruptive force in the markets in which we operate by leveraging technology to provide innovative and differentiated product offerings, excellent customer service and accelerate financial inclusion in the countries in which the Company operates. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com.