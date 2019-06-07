Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Aton announces the closing of the first tranche of its private placement of up to C$1.5 million Aton announces the closing of the first tranche of its private placement of up to C$1.5 million CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedCaldwell Investment Management Ltd. Announces Name Change of “Clearpoint Global Dividend Fund” to “ADVANCE Dividend Plus Fund” and Assumption of Fund Functions Previously Performed by Nine Gates, LLCCAPREIT to Acquire Brand New Rental Complex in VictoriaCAPREIT to Acquire Brand New Rental Complex in Victoria