Aton Resources Inc. Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – July 27, 2017) - Aton Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Aton Resources”) (TSX VENTURE:AAN) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on July 26, 2017 (the “Meeting”).

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company voted in favor of resolutions:

Electing as directors of the Company:

Bill Koutsouras – 99.81% in favor;

Mark W. Campbell – 99.81% in favor;

Giles Baynham – 98.53% in favor;

David Laing- 98.53% in favor;

Anthony Clements – 99.81% in favor; and

Tonno Vahk – 99.81% in favor.

Approving the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the auditors of the Company – 99.48% in favor.

Approving the Company’s stock option plan – 98.13% in favor.

Approving the creation of control person: OU Hektik – 99.20% in favor.

Approving the creation of control person: OU Moonrider – 99.22% in favor.

About Aton Resources Inc.

Aton Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:AAN) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession (“Abu Marawat”), located in Egypt’s Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200-km north of Centamin’s Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified a 40-km long gold trend at Abu Marawat, anchored by the Hamama deposit in the west and the Abu Marawat deposit in the east. In addition to the Hamama and Abu Marawat deposits, the trend contains numerous gold exploration targets, including three historic gold mines. Abu Marawat is over 738km2 in size and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure; a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Since forward- looking statements address future events and conditions; by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.