AT&T, Time Warner Merger Being Challenged
CBJ — The U.S. government is challenging AT&T attempt to acquire Time Warner.
Opening arguments have been presented in the landmark antitrust case in federal court in Washington. The Justice Department has sued to block the $85 billion deal, saying it would hurt competition and consumers would have to pay more to watch their favourite shows, whether on a TV screen, smartphone or tablet.
AT&T insists the merger is needed to compete in a rapidly shifting marketplace as more people use streaming services like Netflix, Amazon and others. It denies the government’s assertion that the merger would limit choice and increase prices for consumers.
