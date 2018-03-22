ATW Tech Announced Agreements with RAMQ and Cogeco

MONTREAL, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ATW Tech (“AtmanCo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:ATW) announces today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, VuduMobile Inc. (‘VuduMobile’), has renewed for an additional year, until June 30, 2019, its agreement with Régie d’assurance maladie du Québec (‘RAMQ’), without changing the amount, terms and conditions, for its cloud-based text messaging communication solutions related to the new governmental program Rendez-Vous Santé Québec (rvsq.gouv.qc.ca) to serve family medical clinics in Quebec.

VuduMobile also announced the addition of the Montreal radio station 98.5 to its agreement with Cogeco Media group and the renewal of its agreement for 3 years. Listeners of radio stations 98.5, Rythme FM, 96.9 CKOI, The Beat 92.5, FM 93 and M102.9, owned by Cogeco Media, use VuduMobile text messaging services to communicate with the radio hosts, answer spontaneous polls and participate in various contests.

« We are proud to renew those agreements with strategic clients that confirm again both the quality of products and services offered by VuduMobile and our overall customer satisfaction », said Ghislain Dallaire, Vice-President, Customer management and professional services at ATW Tech.

