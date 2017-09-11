Monday, September 11, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
AUA Meeting in Florida September 16 Postponed Due to Hurricane

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., Sept. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) The September 16 AUA Meeting in Amelia Island, Florida has been postponed due to the hurricane disaster in Florida.  The Company wishes the very best for all persons in harm’s way and salutes the efforts of the thousands of people involved in helping others in these emergency conditions.  

The Company will provide further information on other business communication initiatives in due course.

CONTACT: Contact:
Paul Averback
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation
800-93NYMOX
www.nymox.com
