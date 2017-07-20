AudienceView Announces Mike Hinson as Vice President of Sales, College Athletics

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – July 20, 2017) – AudienceView, a world leader in e-commerce software for events and entertainment organizations, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Hinson as Vice President of Sales for College Athletics. With over 20 years of experience creating long term and collaborative relationships with universities and colleges, Mike has helped numerous organizations achieve new levels of success.

“Mike Hinson brings extensive insight into the college athletics market and proven leadership abilities,” said Michael Bryce, Chief Operating Officer for AudienceView. “Mike will lead our expansion and guide our growing commitment to enable college athletics customers to build and monetize their community of passionate fans, students and alumni.”

Mike joins AudienceView with a strong pedigree in college athletics, having held senior leadership positions with numerous leading software companies including Paciolan as Director of College Athletics Sales for 10 years.

“AudienceView’s growing investment in the college athletics market and continued commitment to customer success were just some of the exciting reasons why I joined the team,” said Mike Hinson, Vice President of Sales, College Athletics. “I look forward to partnering with our current clients and forging new relationships that leverage AudienceView’s powerful platform, partnerships and distribution channels.”

With over 40 campuses of all sizes using AudienceView to power their ticketing operations, AudienceView is the compelling choice for schools that want to innovate how they engage their fans, students and alumni through constantly evolving technology and innovative distribution strategies, supported by a team of experts dedicated to creating customer success every single day.

About AudienceView

AudienceView is a leading provider of solutions that serves the entire live events marketplace. Our SaaS software helps more than 2,000 organizations in 15 countries deliver exceptional customer experiences through innovative technology, popular media brands and strategic distribution channels. The AudienceView and OvationTix platforms are powerful solutions that drive customer engagement, new revenue and operational efficiencies that enable success for brands, venues and events of all sizes and types. Our media brands, TheaterMania and WhatsOnStage, connect over one million consumers with live events each month. Learn more at www.audienceview.com.