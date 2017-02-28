Augusta provides sales update

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Feb. 28, 2017) - Augusta Industries Inc. (the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE:AAO) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Marcon International Inc. (“Marcon”), has been awarded contracts with various departments of the United States government for the supply of instrumentation and equipment. The aggregate value of the agreement entered into was $283,563.90 in the month of February. The current pipeline of orders, including these new contracts, is $651,813.50 as of February 28, 2017.

“The Corporation is pleased that it continues to enter into new agreements with various entities of the United States government,” stated Allen Lone, President of the Corporation. “The Corporation’s sales strategy has resulted in increased sales and continued growth.”

About the Corporation:

Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Marcon and Fox-Tek Canada Inc. (“Fox-Tek”), the Corporation provides a variety of services and products to a number of clients.

Marcon is an industrial supply contractor servicing the energy sector and a number of US Government entities. Marcon’s principal business is the sale and distribution of industrial parts and equipment (Electrical, mechanical and Instrumentation.) In addition to departments and agencies of the U.S. Government, Marcon’s major clients include Saudi Arabia-Sabic Services (Refining and Petrochemical), Bahrain National Gas Co, Bahrain Petroleum, Qatar Petroleum, Qatar Gas, Qatar Petrochemical, Gulf of Suez Petroleum, Agiba Petroleum and Burullus Gas Co.

Fox-Tek develops non-intrusive asset health monitoring sensor systems for the oil and gas market to help operators track the thinning of pipelines and refinery vessels due to corrosion/erosion, strain due to bending/buckling and process pressure and temperature. The Corporation’s FT fiber optic sensor and corrosion monitoring systems allow cost-effective, 24/7 remote monitoring capabilities to improve scheduled maintenance operations, avoid unnecessary shutdowns, and prevent accidents and leaks.

