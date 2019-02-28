Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Aura Announces Signing of Definitive Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Licenced Medical Cannabis Distributor in Germany Aura Announces Signing of Definitive Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Licenced Medical Cannabis Distributor in Germany CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedChange in Management – Status UpdateCaptor Capital Corp. Changes USOTC Trading Symbol to CPTRFGrowMax Files Letter to Shareholders, Sets the Record Straight on Information Put Out by BullRun Capital