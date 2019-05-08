Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Aura Announces Supply Agreement With FSD Pharma & Conditions Met to Close German Acquisition Aura Announces Supply Agreement With FSD Pharma & Conditions Met to Close German Acquisition CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedMartinrea International Inc. to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Automotive Transportation and Industrial ConferenceCanadian consumers and industry require a more appropriate regulatory environment for CBD and other hemp-derived cannabinoidsUptick Newswire Hosts Continental Gold Inc. on The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Upcoming Commercial Production