Aura Minerals Announces Conference Call Details For Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial and Operational Results

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX:ORA) announces that the Company will host a conference call at 9:00 am EDT on March 27, 2018 to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial and operational results, which will be published after the close of business on March 26, 2018. Details of the call are noted below:

Participant Dial-In Number:

Operator Assisted Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (866) 521-4909

Participant International Dial-In Number: (647) 427-2311 Encore Replay Dial-In #: (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642

Encore Replay Dates: March 27, 2018 at 12:00 pm EDT to April 10, 2018 12 am EDT

About Aura Minerals Inc.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Aura’s assets include producing gold mines in Brazil and Honduras and a copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico currently under care-and-maintenance. With the completion of the merger with Rio Novo Gold Inc. on March 2, 2018, Aura now has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matupá, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria. On December 1, 2017, Aura announced that it has agreed to sell its copper-gold-iron Serrote da Laje project in Brazil for US$40 million, closing is anticipated shortly.

