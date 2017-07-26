Aura Minerals Announces Release Date For Second Quarter 2017 Financial and Operational Results

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, July 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX:ORA) announces that the Company will release its second quarter 2017 financial and operational results after the close of business on Tuesday, August 15, 2017.

About Aura Minerals Inc.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company’s producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras and the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique and Sao Francisco gold mines in Brazil. Operations at the copper-gold-silver Aranzazu mine in Mexico are in care-and-maintenance. The Company’s core development asset is the copper-gold-iron Serrote da Laje project in Brazil.

