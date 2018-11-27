Auramex Lauches New Corporate Website & Appoints Janice Davies Corporate Secretary

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Auramex Resource Corp. (the “Company” or “Auramex”) (TSX.V: AUX) announces the launch of a new corporate website, www.auramex.com , and appoints Janice Davies as the Company’s Corporate Secretary.

Ms. Davies has been engaged in administration and corporate secretary services and systems development for public resource companies for more than twenty years. She is a graduate of Sir George Williams University Two Year Business Program in Montreal. Ms. Davies has specialized her career in the resource sector and is Corporate Secretary to numerous companies.

The new website is designed to provide the investing public with up-to-date information on Auramex’ business activities and core assets. It features information on the Company’s projects as well as quick and easy access to in-depth information regarding the Company, its management and board of directors, corporate presentations, news releases, financial reports and other relevant corporate information.

Auramex is exploring a large and highly prospective property portfolio in the Stewart Camp, at the southern end of the Golden Triangle in British Columbia. Auramex has 200 square km of mineral rights, located on or near roads within 45 km of the deep-water port of Stewart.

The Company’s efforts are concentrated on the Stewart Camp in the southern part of the Golden Triangle where numerous past producing mines, developed prospects and showings demonstrate the rich precious and base metal endowment of the camp. Auramex is prioritizing four project areas, three of which are highly prospective for large-scale intrusion-related precious metal mineralization related to the presence of Texas Creek Plutonic Suite rocks:

The Lower Bear Project, immediately north and east of Stewart, consisting of the Lower Bear property and the newly optioned Bay Silver property; The Bear Pass Project, centred on the Bear Pass corridor, northeast of Stewart and comprising the Capital, West George Copper Option, Confluence, Confluence Option, Champion, Lucky Frenchman, Lucky Frenchman East, Tory and Cornice Mountain properties and: The Georgie River (GR) Project, centred 18 km south of Stewart along the Portland Canal including the Georgie River, Georgia River Mine, Georgie Girl and Gamebreaker properties. The Tide North Project is in the Bowser River drainage, north of the past-producing East Gold mine and is prospective for Eskay Creek style volcanic exhalative precious and base metal mineralization.

The Golden Triangle is beginning to be recognized as one of the most highly mineralized geological settings with excellent exploration potential for future discoveries. The Golden Triangle region has matured dramatically over the past few years, with two mines now in production, road access greatly improved, and a quantum leap in terms of geological understanding of the processes that created some of the largest, and highest-grade metal deposits on the planet.

