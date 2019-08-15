Thursday, August 15, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Aurcana Closes C$4.49 Million First Tranche of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement Targeting C$5M (up to a Maximum of C$10M)

Aurcana Closes C$4.49 Million First Tranche of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement Targeting C$5M (up to a Maximum of C$10M)

CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
Irving Resources Updates Omu Exploration; Appoints Project Manager
Ceapro Inc. Announces Signing of a Contribution Agreement with National Research Council of Canada