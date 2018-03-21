Aurelius Announces Extension of Expiry Date for Certain Outstanding Warrants

VANCOUVER, B.C., March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSX.V:AUL) (the “Company” or “Aurelius”) today announced that it intends to apply to the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) to extend the expiry date of 13,000,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company, issued pursuant to a private placement transaction on July 19, 2016 (the “2016 Warrants”), from July 19, 2018 to July 19, 2020. All other terms of the 2016 Warrants will remain the same. Each 2016 Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10. The 2016 Warrants extension is subject to the approval of the Exchange.

About Aurelius

Aurelius is a premier gold exploration company, holding the Mikwam and Lipton Properties within the prolific northern Abitibi Gold belt in Ontario, Canada. The company has a sound management team with experience in all facets of the mineral exploration and mining industry who will be considering additional acquisitions of advanced staged opportunities in the Abitibi and other proven mining districts.

