Aurionpro reports strong growth in EBITDA with sustained business momentum; IP-driven strategy yielding results

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (NSE: AURIONPRO) (BSE: 532668), a provider of technology solutions for Banking, Digital Innovation and Cybersecurity, today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Q1 FY17-18 Financial Highlights

Total revenue for the period was Rs. 160.41 Crores, up 12.8% YoY

Consolidated EBITDA (net of Forex and excluding other income) for the period was Rs. 28.12 Crores, up 88% YoY

Profit After Tax (PAT) was Rs. 13.49 Crores

“We are very happy with our performance across all lines of business. This quarter’s results are testimony to the sustained investments we have made, in the last couple of years, towards building a strong portfolio of products and IP. This is clearly visible through the robust growth reported in this quarter’s EBITDA, with over 63% revenues coming from IP-led businesses,” said Samir Shah, CEO, Aurionpro, “While our digital innovation and banking businesses have always been IP driven, it is very encouraging to see strong demand for our IAM products and IP. We expect to sustain and continue accelerating market momentum through the rest of the year.”

Business Updates & Highlights

Isla web malware isolation system

In the wake of recent cyberattacks worldwide in the form of ransomware, phishing, Isla is increasingly seen as an inevitable component of an enterprise’s security stack; the product has seen great traction and acceptance across verticals and various geographies globally

Cyberinc, the subsidiary focused on cybersecurity, signed a strategic OEM agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) for manufacturing and supply chain fulfilment of the Isla Appliance. We are launching Go To Market initiatives that will aim to expanding market reach for Isla, in the coming quarters

Isla was rolled out to South East Asian markets with new partnerships with key reseller partners and distributors across Indonesia, Thailand and Philippines

IAM (Identity & Access Management)

We are seeing an upward momentum in our IAM business. New product partnerships have helped reduce single product vendor dependency

As part of strategy to build strong IP, the IAM IP solutions stack was strengthened through the release of CPAS (Cyberinc Policy Automation Suite) with an extended feature set

We also had new wins and go lives in the IAM practice with multiple deals for both IAM based IP and implementation engagements. Signed CPAS Licensing deal with a leading Healthcare provider in the USA Started a new IAM deployment project for a client in Indonesia Started a SailPoint implementation project at a leading law firm in California Started a new Beyond Trust project for a leading North American Retailer



Banking and Fintech

We continue to consolidate our leadership position across Asia

The Transaction Banking Platform was chosen by a leading commercial bank in Sri Lanka, making it the second win in Sri Lanka

Upgraded existing payments platform for a leading Indian bank — this new technology platform will help them process 30 million transactions per day; we also had multiple new wins and go-lives in India and South Asia

Others

SCMProFit solution was chosen by a US based freight operator as well as a large logistics company in Kenya

This quarter also saw us strengthening our Government practice with repeat engagements with existing clients and two new strategic wins under Digital India initiative

