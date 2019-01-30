AURO Cloud Computing expands support to include Managed Amazon Web Services infrastructure

CBJ Newsmakers

Canadian Cloud Leader AURO adds Managed AWS services to provide a hyper cloud solution compliant with Canadian data privacy laws.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AURO, Canada’s first enterprise public cloud, has announced their new Managed Amazon Web Services plans expanding their services into hyper cloud based solutions. By signing up for AURO Managed AWS, customers draw on AURO’s team of AWS certified specialists with years of experience in managing cloud infrastructure. Furthermore, AURO is Canadian owned and operated and fully compliant with Canadian data privacy laws. This new service will enable Canadians to leverage and benefit from all the products and services AWS has to offer, but with the knowledge and expertise of AURO behind them to ensure security and compliance is maintained.

Amazon Web Services is one of the world’s most popular cloud platforms. “This new service is born out of our commitment to our customers and their ever evolving needs,” shares Chloe Tottem, VP, Sales. “With expansive infrastructure expertise and a long standing background in the web hosting space, moving into hyper cloud based services really allows us to help businesses across Canada benefit from the flexibly and scalability of AWS.”

AURO will offer Managed AWS assistance in cost-optimization, cloud security, resilience and performance, support, and architecture and migration. AURO’s focused offerings allows customers to receive a customized AWS support solution, fulfilling both their infrastructure requirements and business goals.

To learn more about AURO’s Managed AWS services, contact AURO via email at sales@auro.io or by phone at 1-855-226-4678.

About AURO Cloud Computing

AURO was built using OpenStack to give Canada its first true enterprise public cloud that can support a wide range of cloud computing requirements. With a free account, open APIs, and Canadian cloud storage, customers get a platform that can deliver highly scalable public, private, and hybrid cloud services , including operational and architectural compatibility with AWS. AURO delivers a portfolio of services that include IT Infrastructure and cloud hosting, while giving users the benefit of Canada’s unique regulatory environment and data security.

CONTACT: Media Contact Adelina Wong 1.855.226.4678 ext. 1 adelina.wong@auro.io